Harris Stole Trump’s SNL Skit & Trump Got a Free Ad

By
M DOWLING
-
1
24

NBC News was forced to give Donald Trump a free 60-second ad after giving Kamala Harris an SNL skit. They gave her an in-kind donation by allowing her to perform a routine on the show. It happened to be a skit that was copied from Donald Trump.

Flatlined

Harris stole Trump’s no-tax-on-tips, insulin cap, and firearm legislation ideas to campaign on, and she also copied Trump’s SNL skit from 2015. The part of her brain that generates ideas has flatlined.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz