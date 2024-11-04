Harris Stole Trump’s SNL Skit & Trump Got a Free Ad

NBC News was forced to give Donald Trump a free 60-second ad after giving Kamala Harris an SNL skit. They gave her an in-kind donation by allowing her to perform a routine on the show. It happened to be a skit that was copied from Donald Trump.

BREAKING: NBC forced to allow Trump to air a free 90 second advertisement during Sunday Night Football and NASCAR per FCC regulations in order to provide equal time to Kamala Harris’ SNL appearance. pic.twitter.com/OhKlWoVno7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2024

Flatlined

Harris stole Trump’s no-tax-on-tips, insulin cap, and firearm legislation ideas to campaign on, and she also copied Trump’s SNL skit from 2015. The part of her brain that generates ideas has flatlined.

Did you know that besides ripping off Trump’s policy ideas, Kamala even stole the SNL mirror skit from him? Not an original thought in that entire empty head of hers. pic.twitter.com/DsVWjzF4j6 — Red White and True News (@RWTNews) November 4, 2024

Kamala on SNL can’t even be ORIGINAL… had to plagiarize Trump and his much funnier skit She’s soooo CRINGE pic.twitter.com/tPfkrcygas — Madeleine Case Tweets (@McCannCaseTweet) November 3, 2024