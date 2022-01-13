Doug Schoen: Hillary Is the Best Shot Dems Have in 2024

Hillary Clinton, a Soros acolyte and Alinskyite, is a woman of the far left, unlike her husband who knew how to work across the aisle. She was all for the Build Back Better socialist bill before she recently decided she was against it. She has pushed for progressive leaders and fundraised for progressive PACs. Hillary once told her elite business followers in 2016 that the country had room for another 300 million foreigners.

She is not moderate, although that is her selling point.

Hillary has been changing her tune of late, moving towards the center, calling herself a moderate, and stating that the party has moved too far left.

For that reason, we do believe she wants to run again in 2024. Her only ambition in life has been to become the first woman president.

With that as a background, Doug Schoen doubled down on his recent op-ed pushing a Hillary Clinton run in 2024.

While discussing it with Fox host Laura Ingraham, he said that Hillary is a moderate and the best candidate Democrats have. Mr. Schoen, a long-time Hillary supporter, said that she is energetic.

That’s not how it looked last time she ran. He added that if she does half more than Biden, it will work.

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016

However, this is the woman who arranged the coup against Donald Trump and this is the best they got.

And, great news, she’s a youngster next to Biden. She will be 75 in October.

Watch the two clips:

Let her run, by all means:

Related