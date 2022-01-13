Supreme Court Blocks Biden OSHA Vaccine Mandate- Message Is Mixed – Full Ruling

While allowing the rule for healthcare workers, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued mixed rulings in a pair of cases challenging Biden vax mandates. They allowed the requirement for certain healthcare workers to go into effect while blocking enforcement of a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The OSHA private business mandate said that businesses with at least 100 employees needed to require workers to get vaccinated or get tested weekly and wear a mask.

Personally, I don’t see why the federal government has the right to issue any federal mandates. It should be a states’ issue.

The ill-informed or dishonest Justices — take your pick — Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan — dissented. No totalitarian rule will ever be rejected by these three.

Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts voted with the Left on the healthcare mandate.

Read the Document:

Scotus Osha Mandate by MaurA Dowling on Scribd

Related