Supreme Court Blocks Biden OSHA Vaccine Mandate- Message Is Mixed – Full Ruling

While allowing the rule for healthcare workers, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued mixed rulings in a pair of cases challenging Biden vax mandates. They allowed the requirement for certain healthcare workers to go into effect while blocking enforcement of a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.
The OSHA private business mandate said that businesses with at least 100 employees needed to require workers to get vaccinated or get tested weekly and wear a mask.
Personally, I don’t see why the federal government has the right to issue any federal mandates. It should be a states’ issue.
The ill-informed or dishonest Justices — take your pick — Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan — dissented. No totalitarian rule will ever be rejected by these three.
Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts voted with the Left on the healthcare mandate.
Scotus Osha Mandate by MaurA Dowling on Scribd
I haven’t seen the order but it seems SCOTUS is upholding Jacobson v. Mass. Therefore, the only recourse is for states for prohibit any mandates within their states.
If hospitals are desperate enough for workers they’ll find a way to get around the mandates. Its time to resist snd be a little creative and subvert the federal tyrants. Play by your own rules,not their “rules” and spit on their face.
Today the Supreme Court is totally Political. It is incapable of giving an up or down vote on the Constitution when it comes to restricting Federal Government abuse of authority and overreach.
To get America back on track, the 17th Amendment must be repealed. We then need to change the Supreme Court to 50 Justices appointed by the Governors of each State and the Chief Justice appointed by the President. The Supreme Court will never be nonpolitical, so it needs to be large enough to reflect the collective common sense of the Nation. Supreme Court Judges need to serve at the pleasure of the Governors and President. Life terms have resulted in political polarization instead fidelity to the Constitution.
The ruling for big business should help the economy a bit, at least in possibly decreasing the inflation rate…companies won’t be forced to fire people and have to train replacements. Of course, some of them may decide to require vaccination on their own without a mandate. Stupid is as stupid does.
The SCOTUS should have applied the same logic to health care workers. Here they have worked through two years of dealing with COVID patients and many of them see no need of a worthless and potentially dangerous vaccination. They should not be forced to take the jabs to keep their jobs.