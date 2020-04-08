Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts Doom and Gloom

Speaking at the coronavirus White House briefing on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “If you want to get back to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there.” He said that even with a vaccine, the coronavirus will remain a threat, Fox News reported.

Dr. Fauci said Sunday that people must be prepared for a resurgence next year, which is why officials fighting the pandemic are pushing for a vaccine and clinical trials for therapeutic interventions so “we will have interventions that we did not have” when this started.

He is encouraged about therapies and “confident that over a period of time we will get a good vaccine, that we will never have to get back to where we are right now.”

“If ‘back-to-normal’ means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population,” Dr. Fauci said. “But when we say ‘getting back-to-normal’ we mean something very different from what we’re going through right now – ’cause right now we are in a very intense mitigation.”

“When we get ‘back-to-normal’ we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society.”

“If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the fact that the threat is there,” Fauci added.

TRUMP GENTLY CONTRADICTED HIM

President Trump contradicted his morbid forecast, saying America will get “more than back to normal and even be better,” Trump said.

One must wonder what will become of business and our debt levels after these enormous bailouts?

There is another $250 billion rescue package coming up this week. Speaker Pelosi is planning a trillion-dollar socialist stimulus. The government will want something in return — control.

Americans will receive cash payouts, cheap loans, free healthcare temporarily, but will we be able to get rid of it? Democrats will demand universal paid leave, free healthcare, free stuff for illegal aliens, subsidized childcare, and other free stuff that companies can’t afford. Once in place, these values often become permanent. Small businesses might struggle more than they do now. Democrats want to dictate and control private business. The foundations to do that are in motion.