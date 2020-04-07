AOC says the Cross-Bronx Expressway is racist, blames Trump for virus deaths

According to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Robert Moses is racist, the Cross-Bronx Expressway is racist, and environmental racism is a pre-existing condition in New York City. She also says that President Trump is racist and is killing the people with coronavirus, especially people here illegally.

The representative said “environmental racism” is a “pre-existing condition in New York.”

It sounds insane but she did say it.

To her, the solution to this alleged problem is big government control and Marxist policies.

ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM

.@AOC on the Coronavirus: “Environmental racism” is a “pre-existing condition” in NYC. “When you have the Cross-Bronx Expressway, which was a notorious project of racism by Robert Moses … Black and brown workers [have become] overwhelmingly part of this front line.” pic.twitter.com/HBOhrkDkO4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 7, 2020

THE HARD LEFT HATES SUBURBS

The reason she is making these comments is Robert Moses’ urban development plan helped create the modern suburbs of Long Island which she thinks are racist.

The hard-left hates suburbs and wants them gone because they see the residents as Republicans. They hate gated communities and private pools. In fact, they hate private property.

Where I live on Long Island, I am surrounded by minorities because they too want to escape the city and its problems.

Moses built some beautiful highways with stone bridges and landscaped environs, planned Jones Beach and some lovely parks.

Moses was non-partisan and didn’t plan for communities of Republicans. He did run once for governor as a Republican but he was praised for his non-partisan leadership in the offices in which he served, which were all political positions. He worked with FDR on the building of roads and highways.

He had a biographer, Robert Caro, who said he destroyed neighborhoods with his highways and accused him of racism. Moses has been deceased since 1981.

TRUMP’S KILLING ILLEGAL ALIENS ACCORDING TO AOC

AOC also blames President Trump for coronavirus deaths, especially of illegal aliens. O-Cortez claims illegal aliens pour a great deal of money into the economy and pay millions in taxes. The truth is that the stats show the majority are on some form of welfare.

She was too busy to notice the virus when it was taking hold. She was busy impeaching the President.

Note that the setup for this question was a Trump clip saying illegal immigrants could indeed get Coronavirus tests https://t.co/Bd1Y46bz5z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 7, 2020

She is the idiot who told us to go to crowded Asian restaurants in March so we can prove we aren’t racists.