WaPo’s fact-checker lies

In a tweet on Saturday, WaPo chief ‘fact-checker,’ Glenn Kessler, wrote, “Line from Trump’s State of the Union address that did not age well: “Incredibly, the average unemployment rate under my administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country.”

Over 10 million Americans filed claims of unemployment during the last two weeks in March, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.4% in March after reaching a 50-year low of 3.5% in February, Kessler wrote.

That’s very dishonest. He knows it’s not President Trump who caused this natural disaster. It’s obvious he’s gleeful over it, caring not at all about the hardship Americans now face.

It is not President Trump’s fault. His Democrat friends were busy impeaching him when they should have paid attention to the virus.

The economic crisis is the result of mitigation which is necessary to protect Americans from the virus, but Kessler knows that. In other words, he’s dishonest.

You are a sick! President Trump didn’t cause this mess, but you MEDIA GARBAGE MEN and WOMEN are excited and now saying you will lay it at his feet and jump for joy.https://t.co/Gi7zifvGJs — Nick (@NickEWI) April 5, 2020

You & Washington Post should be ashamed of yourself. The economy was at record high— until the Wuhan virus, the thing you are sickly happy about so it kills millions, but hurts Trump! Sick!! https://t.co/6PBslxIVJV https://t.co/yu339d4ctl — Robert (@Robert24284850) April 5, 2020

SEN. CRUZ BLASTS HIM

So-called mainstream reporters made a deliberate move to become activists after the election of our Republican President.

Sen. Cruz responded to Kessler’s uncalled for comment early on Sunday morning, accusing the media of being “giddy with glee” as the unemployment rate continues to climb, and pointed out that just a few months back the unemployment numbers under the Trump administration were reaching record lows.

“The press HATED that, three months ago, we had the lowest African-American & Hispanic unemployment ever recorded. Now that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic—which originated in Wuhan, not the Oval Office—too many in the press are giddy with glee,” the Texas senator tweeted.

CONGRESS SHOULD HAVE BEEN ENGAGED, THEY BEAR SOME BLAME

If this shutdown continued too long, we could reach Depression-era levels, with high jobless rates. Some of these jobs might come back. It must be ended soon. Americans must take some personal responsibility and mitigate on their own.

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus said instead of impeaching President Donald Trump. Congress should have been investigating the coronavirus pandemic in China in January.

Marcus said, “I think that look this president has been hit with something that no president has ever had to deal with. I just resent the people that are going after him now. They are already talking about another impeachment. I hate to tell you that, that Adam Schiff is already investigating this.”

So, tell me again who’s to blame.