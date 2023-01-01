Dr. Atlas Stood Alone as Scientists Censored Truth, and People Died

Dr. Scott Atlas, who served on the Trump COVID panel, said in a recent interview aired on Newsmakers that by censoring medical science and health policy, “you are killing people.”

“Censorship of the correct science and medical information, during this pandemic, absolutely killed people. It prevented people from making intelligent decisions. It prevented people from making the appropriate use of caution,” Atlas alleged of Twitter censoring doctors such as himself.

“This kind of censorship was, in my view, unheard of in the United States,” Atlas stated. “It’s reminiscent of everything that we, as a free society and democracy, abhor about countries that are authoritarian, like China, the former USSR, and now Russia, North Korea.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya explains further on The Jimmy Dore Show.

After Dr. Atlas became an advisor, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx would not look at peer-reviewed papers. They weren’t interested in the science at all.

Scientists accused him of not being an honest scientist in a vicious letter. The person who organized the letter was a personal friend of Tony Fauci.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Explains How Fauci & Birx Sabotaged Trump’s Pandemic Response “So he [Scott Atlas] gets called by President Trump to be an advisor. Tony Fauci and Debbie Birx basically view him as the enemy.”@DrJBhattacharya @jimmy_dore pic.twitter.com/P12qLb3u8b — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 1, 2023

In an excellent Opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Atlas nailed it when it came to universities:

In theory, academics with unpopular views are protected by tenure. In practice, there’s a nuance to how dissidents are censored by the modern university. Regardless of tenure, one can be suspended without pay or marginalized to the point of invisibility. Formal censure can be decreed by the faculty senate. This kind of public condemnation by colleagues may seem an impotent expression of political hatred, but it serves to silence other university faculty members who are more easily frightened. I have received hundreds of emails from academics around the country urging me to keep speaking the truth. They say they are too afraid to do it themselves.

The article began:

Many in America’s academic class betrayed the public trust during the pandemic. To sway the American people to accept lockdowns, professors with prestigious titles and affiliations denied scientific data about risks, effective mitigation and biological protection. They spouted politicized opinion as if it were objective truth and demonized views counter to their preferred narrative.

Dr. Atlas stood alone speaing the truth but some colleagues pleaded with him to continue since they were too afraid to do so. Dr. Atlas paid a heavy price.

In case you missed this:

Fauci presided over the biggest failure in public health history: Dr. Scott Atlas pic.twitter.com/llkTgCdEjM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 23, 2022

Related