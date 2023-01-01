The Atlantic on the Mysterious Meaning of the 2nd Amendment

The Atlantic published an anti-Second Amendment propaganda piece headlined, The Mysterious Meaning of the Second Amendment.

The subtitle: Even with the help of powerful 21st-century linguistic databases, the phrase “keep and bear arms” remains debatable.

It’s mysterious? Debatable? That so? The Amendment looks very clear to me. What leftists don’t get about “shall not be infringed” or “keep and bear arms” is the real mystery.

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

The Left can’t figure it out. They don’t understand “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

Justice John Paul Stevens pretended that the phrase keep and bear arms was a fixed term of art that always referred to militia service.

Huh?

Naturally, their research found that keep and bear arms always meant the militia.

I have Johnson dictionaries from 1838 and one earlier. You won’t be surprised to know that the words, “keep,” “bear,” and “arms” meant exactly what they mean today.

These people sure don’t give up. As Democrats and RINOs make the country far more dangerous and inhospitable, they want us unarmed; now, why is that?

What do you think?

