Why Is the CDC Telling Schools to Push Transgenderism, LGBT Curricula

M Dowling
The CDC is so political that it doesn’t even try to hide it any longer. You have to ask yourself why the CDC is urging school staff to embrace transgenderism and LGBT curriculums. The CDC’s mission doesn’t include schools but they know that they can push them to do whatever they suggest.

Days after Christmas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention republished a “self-assessment tool” urging teachers, administrators, school health staff, and others to become an “awesome ally” by advocating for LGBT causes in school, the Daily Signal reports.

The document cites multiple looney LGBT activist groups, including a division of the thoroughly corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

The tax money being poured into the CDC goes towards leftist values. It’s not just the CDC. Every agency is infected.

The left is suffocating us with their crazed beliefs and values. If we don’t do it, they’ll call us names and destroy our reputations.

Where’s the limit?


1 Comment
John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

Sodom and Gomorrah – revisited???

