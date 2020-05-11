President Trump just shared this on Instagram

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump shared this meme on Instagram about 7:30 this evening and we thought we would share it with you. After about four years of a hoax investigation, President Trump appears ready to come out swinging. The only question we have is will the weak-willed Republicans come out fighting too?

We have a fighter in Ric Grenell who has delivered a briefcase of papers that might contain the smoking gun.

Like the Sentinel, James Woods doesn’t have faith in the Republicans.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply