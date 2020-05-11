President Trump just shared this on Instagram

President Trump shared this meme on Instagram about 7:30 this evening and we thought we would share it with you. After about four years of a hoax investigation, President Trump appears ready to come out swinging. The only question we have is will the weak-willed Republicans come out fighting too?

We have a fighter in Ric Grenell who has delivered a briefcase of papers that might contain the smoking gun.

Ferret out every rat from the Obama cartel and rebuild our nation. #ObamaGate https://t.co/UOLJYSrmYW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 10, 2020

Like the Sentinel, James Woods doesn’t have faith in the Republicans.

While #ObamaGate resonates as a Twitter hashtag, the sad reality is that this attempted “soft” coup d’etat will be a footnote to history. Why? Because Republicans have no will to fight. #GutlessBlowhards — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 10, 2020