Dr. Douglas Frank: How the elections are stolen

















Dr. Douglas Frank believes he found how the 2020 election was stolen using the machines. He made his presentation during Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium.

Algorithms inserted into election tabulation machines and controlled by counties determine the election.

Dr. Douglas G Frank explains information he discovered as he reviewed election outcomes. He claims a baseline for the vote was created by an algorithm that uses the census to give the illusion of registered voters. Then it’s controlled by counties.

Every state is impacted, he says. To date, they have identified 3,006 counties with the exact same predictable voter outcome and ratio.

