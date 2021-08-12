Princeton goes full communist with BLM class taught by CRT operative

















Critical Race Theory is an anti-white, anti-police, anti-American ideology that teaches minorities they can’t succeed because they’re oppressed by white people and wronged by the police.

Black Lives Matter is a violent, communist movement.

Princeton University is now so sick and degraded that they have a CRT activist teaching a course in Black Lives Matter. Their admitted goals are to destroy the nuclear family, capitalism, and the police, among other goals.

The College Fix reported that Princeton University is offering a “#BlackLivesMatter” course this fall, where students can learn about the “historical roots and growth” of the “social movement” from a professor with a “commitment” to critical race theory.

The class includes readings from former Black Panther member Angela Davis, a two-time vice-presidential candidate of the Communist Party who once made the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

The course description says the class “seeks to document the forms of dispossession that Black Americans face, and offers a critical examination of the prison industrial complex, police brutality, urban poverty, and white supremacy in the US.”

It says the Black Lives Matter movement and the course are “committed to resisting, unveiling, and undoing histories of state-sanctioned violence against Black and Brown bodies.”

The course will be taught by professor Hanna Garth, who has described herself as a person who is “broadly interested in the ways in which people struggle to overcome structural violence.”

