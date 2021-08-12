Fauci says teachers should be ordered to vaccinate

Chief bureaucrat health adviser to the White House Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he supports vaccine mandates for all teachers. There isn’t a mandate he ever disliked.
“I’m going to upset some people on this, but I think we should,” Fauci said during an MSNBC interview in answer to a question about requiring teachers to be vaccinated.
“I mean, we are in a critical situation now,” he said. “We’ve had 615,000-plus deaths, and we are in a major surge now as we’re going into the fall, into the school season. This is very serious business.”
At least he’s consistently tyrannical. However, if the teachers’ union is demanding children be masked, maybe the teachers should get the vaccine.
Just to be clear, the Sentinel does not support any government entity forcing Americans to inject experimental drugs into their system. If they can do that, what can’t they do. Corporations working in unison and in compliance with the government are also a problem.
WATCH: Dr. Fauci says Covid vaccine mandates for teachers should be done "under certain circumstances." #MTPDaily
Fauci: "I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something, but I think we're in such a serious situation now." pic.twitter.com/csv4Yj8o0n
Let’s review, wide open borders and then a “surge” is that the prelude to the purge? (rhetorical)
These people hate all traditional Americans and will resort to the ultraviolence even it means outsourcing since marshmallow soft bureauweenies only follow orders.
May the new flag of Chiquitastan show the CDC (CCP) logo and all of those toppled YT statues be replaced with Saint Frauci.
Mandating teachers be vaccinated? What will the big teacher’s union do? If they’re not going to go along with Fauci on this why should they insist children follow the lab coat tyrant’s push to mask their students? This could be fun to watch. Another sign of them eating their own?
As of July 30, OpenVAERS includes 545,337 reports of adverse events, which can include everything from death to simply getting the wrong dose.
An associate who served honorably with the US Navy (there is no wrong hole) got the wrong vax and was unable to work after that but was taken care of with mil pension.
No list of what is inside the experimental therapeutic, no liability, no thanks.
Doctors say the condition could have been worse if not vaccinated.
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1425811441156767750
He’s a Doctor so we Must believe him.
He’s an Expert in Sciencsy Science.
Go to hell.
Mandatory retirement at age 80 for all federal workers would put Fauci, Biden, and Bernie out of business … it’s a start. Meanwhile, I still plan to donate my innoculations to an illegal alien, if there be such a creature.