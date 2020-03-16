Dr. Fauci: Admin considering 14-day shutdown, praises Admin

Dr. Anthony Fauci would like to see a national shutdown of up to 14 days to slow the spread of the virus. He has addressed the issue with the administration, which is receptive to the idea. He also made it clear that the administration is doing all it needs to do.

Tell the leftists that.

The left is calling the President a dictator and now they want him to become a dictator. Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for war powers and nationalizing industries.

The tri-state area governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are reducing crowd sizes to 50. NY Governor Cuomo will close all gyms, movie theaters, and casinos. Restaurants and bars will be takeout only. This will last as long as necessary, Governor Cuomo tweeted. He said grocery stores will remain open.

The #Coronavirus doesn't care about state borders, so this agreement with @GovNedLamont & @GovMurphy will help protect the entire Tri-State Area. These temporary closures will last as long as is necessary to protect the public health. Grocery stores will remain OPEN. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

That is how it should be done. It’s not a national government imperative. States can decide. Some states have no problem or almost no problem. Cuomo is angry that the federal government didn’t do this, but that’s because he’s a hard-left big government politician.

HUNKER DOWN, DON’T GO TO RESTAURANTS

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Wuhan Foreign Chinese virus spokesman for the Trump administration said internal flights within the United States would likely not need to shut down.

He wants Americans to do everything possible on their own.

“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” said Fauci.

The doctor stated that travel restrictions within the United States, such as to and from hard-hit Washington state and California, probably will not be needed.

“We feel that with rather stringent mitigation and containment, without necessarily complete lockdown, we would be able to prevent ourselves from getting to where, unfortunately, Italy is now,” Fauci said.

“With regard to domestic travel bans, we always talk about it, consider everything. But I can tell you that has not been seriously considered, doing travel bans in the country…. I don’t see that right now or in the immediate future,” he said in an interview with the LA Times.

He personally would not go to a restaurant at this time and suggests Americans self-isolate for the next 14 days.

Dr. Fauci wants to keep that peak down and is hopeful we will be over the hump in a couple of weeks or so.

He wants people “to assume we’re overreacting.” The virus tends to move along and then take off. We don’t want to get to “that really bad peak.”

So, the travel bans, the mitigation, and the containment are the right things to do, he added during several interviews on the Sunday News shows.

“If you just leave the virus to its own devices, it will go way up like we’ve seen in Italy. That’s not going to happen if we do what we’re attempting to do and are doing,” Fauci told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”

“The way you get ahead of it is that, as I try to explain to people, that I want people to assume that … we are overreacting because if it looks like you’re overreacting, you’re probably doing the right thing,” he added.

Watch:

THE PRESIDENT’S VERY SMART MOVE

The President’s travel ban — for which he was vilified as racist and too aggressive — was a very smart move, according to Dr. Fauci.

Reminder: While @realDonaldTrump was restricting travel from China back in January, Joe Biden was smearing him for being “xenophobic.” Now experts like Dr. Fauci are praising that travel ban as “a very smart move.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/fn0GsHMZCM — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 15, 2020

He also said the Federal government is doing everything it needs to do:

.@realDonaldTrump’s administration has instituted a whole of government response to coronavirus. And NIH’s Dr. Fauci says, the federal government is doing everything we need to do to contain COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/k0A1JPQD9x — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 15, 2020