Dr. Fauci Admits: No Studies on Kids Showing Vaccines Reduce Severity of COV

The CDC now recommends vaccinating children over the age of five, but there are no studies on children showing a reduction in hospitalizations or deaths from the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that is accurate.

Yet, we know that small numbers of children – mostly teen boys – can develop myocarditis from the second vaccine. Additionally, healthy teen boys and girls are not at risk from COVID. So, why push the vaccines for children and young people in general?

Dr. Rand Paul explained that they shouldn’t be developing policy based on no studies.

If only they would follow the science.

Dr. Paul also grilled Dr. Fauci, the NIAID Director, about royalties from the Big Pharma they oversee.

Watch:

REMATCH! Dr. Fauci sweats and stammers under the pressure of @RandPaul‘s questions. pic.twitter.com/D9pMLBgdZB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2022

