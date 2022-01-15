Dr. Fauci Falsely Claimed His Financial Disclosures Are Public

Dr. Anthony Fauci mad a false claim on Wednesday when asked about his financial disclosures. During a fiery exchange with US Senator Roger Marshall, himself a physician, Dr Fauci claimed “My financial disclosures are public knowledge, and have been so. It is totally accessible to you, if you want it. To the public.”

That wasn’t true.

Dr. Marshall obtained previously unpublished records. He is now sponsoring the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act, which requires the public access of financial disclosures on the official Office of Government Ethics (OGE) website for administration officials like Dr. Fauci. The FAUCI Act would also provide a list of all confidential filers within the government whose financial disclosures are not public.

At the end of the hearing Wednesday, Fauci called Dr. Marshall a “moron,” adding “Jesus Christ.”

🚨🚨 BREAKING! I obtained Dr. Fauci’s previously unpublished financial disclosures. Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his disclosures being readily accessible to the public which is why I am releasing them now. Dr. Fauci’s Financial Disclosures ⬇️https://t.co/KdRbedRTX5 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 15, 2022

