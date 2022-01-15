Killing Christian Preschools in California?

A California Christian preschool director has been banned from ever working with children again. Her crime, allegedly, is that she ‘failed to encourage’ two-year-old babies to wear face masks in class. The problem is far deeper than masks, however.

Tiffany McHugh, the director of Foothills Christian Church Preschool in San Diego, had her license stripped after the Department of Social Services shut down the preschool because McHugh couldn’t get the babies to keep their masks on.

‘We were coming up against a lot of parents who didn’t want their children to be masked that young,’ McHugh told CBS 8.

‘There were a lot of children who were just too young to wear masks, they pull them off. it’s really difficult.’

The school is appealing and there’s a hearing set for a month from now. Parents are protesting as well.

California is a socialist/communist state and this is a Christian pre-school in a still fairly conservative county. It looks more like hate and control on the state’s part.

They don’t want Christians to teach the children. In a communist state, “the state” is supreme. Mrs. McHugh is being erased, canceled, obliterated because she dared teach Christian babies, not because of any masks.

Meanwhile, California has successfully destroyed about half its small businesses, they’ve greatly added to the supply chain problem, and needy, ill-informed illegal aliens pour in to cement the control of the hardcore leftists. Once you become a communist, there is no turning back.

