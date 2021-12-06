San Fran Eatery Owner Kicks Out Police Over Uniforms & Guns

















On Friday, three on-duty officers were seated at Hilda and Jesse, a local restaurant when the staff denied them service. They were asked to leave because they were “uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons.”

The officers got up and left.

“At Hilda and Jesse, the restaurant is a safe space. The presence of the officers’ weapons in the restaurant made us feel uncomfortable. We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do. We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off duty, out of the uniform, and without their weapons,” reads an Instagram post from the owners.

This is the officers’ beat, by the way.

NO GUNS OR POLICE UNIFORMS – TOO SCARY

In an interview with ABC7 News, co-owner Rachel Sillcocks said “It is about the fact that we do not allow weapons in our restaurant. We were uncomfortable, and we asked them to leave. It has nothing to do that they were officers. It has everything to do that they were carrying guns.”

“We understand how much the police support and protect the community,” she continued, adding “We want to again reiterate the fact that this is about guns being in our space, and we don’t allow it.”

WOKEsters

Apparently, the owners can’t distinguish between guns carried by the police. They seem to think gay people are in danger from the police. It would be nice to see their evidence. Are gay people snowflakes? That appears to be the suggestion.

It’s not just the guns, the police aren’t allowed to enter while in UNIFORM either. This is literally nuts and discriminatory.

Who are they kidding, they’re WOKE communists.

Of course, the owners should now understand that should a criminal go into the restaurant to hold them up or shoot someone, the police can’t go in to help because they will have guns on them and they will be in uniform.

The SFPD Chief Scott told Fox News it was “personally disappointing.”

(1/3) Community engagement is a core principle of SFPD’s 21st century police reforms, and we are intentional about asking our officers to support local businesses and get to know those they’re sworn to safeguard. https://t.co/nJsk4hy0tB — SFPD Chief Scott (@SFPDChief) December 5, 2021

(3/3) I believe the vast majority of San Franciscans welcome their police officers, who deserve to know that they are appreciated for the difficult job we ask them to do — in their uniforms — to keep our neighborhoods and businesses safe. — SFPD Chief Scott (@SFPDChief) December 5, 2021

The owners responded to the backlash and apologized. They live in a crime-ridden city, what are they thinking? They should give the officers a free lunch and tell them to come any time, but don’t hold your breath. They aren’t sincere or they would do exactly that.

