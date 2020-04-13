Dr. Fauci hopes we can vote in person by November as Dems push mail-in voting

The media is asking Dr. Fauci questions that are out of his bailiwick, which he will sometimes note in his response. They do it because they know it will feed their narrative during this Russia 3.0 assault of the presidency. One of the things they like to push is the corrupt mail-in voting scheme.

Jake Tapper used Dr. Fauci to support it as a safe way to vote with his irrelevant line of questioning. Brian Williams, king of fake news, did the same.

“I can’t guarantee” it will be safe to physically vote in November,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told Jake Tapper yesterday on CNN’s State of the Union. Tapper asked him the question to get a predictable answer.

While medically, Dr. Fauci is the go-to guy, he is not the person anyone should go to for a decision about mail-in voting.

So, as to his opinion on the matter, we say, ‘so what?’

Dr Fauci say he hopes we will be safe to vote by November #StayHome #MailinVoting https://t.co/ETVSeVzcTx — CheekyMaru is home 😷✨ (@AJDMaru) April 12, 2020

His answer in this clip is better, but this just isn’t something he should comment on.

“I would hope that by November, we would have things under such control that we can have a real degree of normality. That’s my interest and my job as a public health person.”

Dr. Fauci, 4/10: “I would hope that by November we would have things under such control that we can have a real degree of normality. That’s my interest and my job as a public health person.” (responding to whether people should vote by mail in the Nov. 2020 election)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GiiCLXZ5Rq — OnlyFauciAndBirx (@OnlyFauciBirx) April 12, 2020

The mail-in voting scheme is wide open to fraud and Democrats are pushing it. In the $2 trillion rescue package, Nancy Pelosi wanted mail-in voting, voting anytime in any district (ballot harvesting), same-day voting, online voting, and abandoning voter ID laws.

It will corrupt the vote.

The United States Postal Service is currently investigating reports of undelivered absentee vote-by-mail ballots in Wisconsin. The probe came after a number of claims that absentee ballots were either delivered after the primary or never came at all.

That is just one problem that will pop up.

MAIL-IN VOTING SCHEME

This isn’t just about letting everyone have an absentee ballot. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), wants a vote by mail system that forces states to require “contingency plans to prevent the disruption of federal elections from the COVID-19 virus.”

24 Million Instant Voters

Government Accountability Institute research director Eric Eggers says the plan for nationwide mail-in voting would send ballots to 24 million inaccurate and flawed voter registrations still on the rolls. He said it would be wide open to fraud and abuse.

National Mail-In Elections

“The concern I have if we’re trying to mandate national mail-in elections — which by the way was part of the language that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats inserted in the first version of the most recent stimulus package — would be that we have such massive problems with voter rolls in this country,” Eggers said. “So, now are we going to be mailing ballots to people that authentically don’t exist and or are ineligible voters?”

“If you have national mail-in ballots where the supervisor of elections are mailing ballots to everybody on the voter rolls and we know per Pew [Research] Center statistics that we’ve got at least 24 million flawed or inaccurate voter registrations in this country,” Eggers said. “That’s 24 million ballots that are potentially going to people with the wrong address or to people that are dead or to people that have double registered.”

Legalizing Ballot Harvesting Nationwide

Similarly, nationwide mail-in voting would almost certainly be tied to federal legalization of ballot harvesting, where political operatives are allowed to collect and deliver an endless number of absentee ballots from voters.

“You’ve got these paid political machines whose job it is to manipulate or to capitalize on those errors … the other problem I’d have is another part that was mandated in the Democrat-version of the stimulus bill which would be the legalization of … national ballot harvesting,” Eggers said.

“Democrats are so concerned about the necessity of social distancing but by legalizing ballot harvesting, you’re literally sending in many cases young potentially asymptomatic carriers of the [coronavirus] to the homes of these vulnerable populations including the elderly and the infirm who we all know are more susceptible to the virus,” Eggers continued.

If we allow it, the entire country will become Orange County, California where Republicans won by substantial margins but lost when the absentee ballots miraculously turned up in peoples’ cars, in closets, and all sorts of places thanks to ballot harvesting.

Watch Pelosi push mail-in voting:

All the communistas want mail-in voting. Take Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar for example:

Minnesota lawmakers have it right — COVID-19 has exacerbated injustices in our voting system and introduced new ones. Fighting for voting rights in this time starts with making vote-by-mail mandatory nationwide. https://t.co/p9w5RoHINp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 11, 2020