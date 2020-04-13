Red Francis advocates for communistic universal basic income

Pope Francis advocated for a universal basic income amid the coronavirus pandemic in an Easter letter to leaders of social movements and organizations around the world. That’s communism, although the Pope has said “Marxism is wrong.”

“This may be the time to consider a universal basic wage which would acknowledge and dignify the noble, essential tasks you carry out,” he wrote. “It would ensure and concretely achieve the ideal, at once so human and so Christian, of no worker without rights.”

Why doesn’t he do Pope things? He never talks about Catholicism, just foists his political leftist views on the world.

To be fair, he is doing it out of concern as the pandemic wreaks havoc on economies in the West. However, that is never a reason to support communism, which is what a universal basic income is.

“Street vendors, recyclers, carnies, small farmers, construction workers, dressmakers, the different kinds of caregivers: you who are informal, working on your own or in the grassroots economy, you have no steady income to get you through this hard time … and the lockdowns are becoming unbearable,” he wrote.

In the U.S., some Americans will be receiving $1,200 checks as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said Saturday the first stimulus checks were deposited into taxpayer’s bank accounts.

Pope Francis is too silent on religion and too far-left for our tastes.

MENTORED BY AN ARDENT COMMUNIST

Pope Francis describes Esther Ballestrino de Careaga as a “Paraguayan woman” and a “fervent communist.” He considers her one of his most important mentors. “I owe a huge amount to that great woman,” he has said, saying that she “taught me so much about politics.” (He worked for her as an assistant at Hickethier-Bachmann Laboratory in Buenos Aires.)

“She often read Communist Party texts to me and gave them to me to read. So I also got to know that very materialistic conception. I remember that she also gave me the statement from the American Communists in defense of the Rosenbergs, who had been sentenced to death,” he has said. Learning about communism, he said, “through a courageous and honest person was helpful. I realized a few things, an aspect of the social, which I then found in the social doctrine of the Church.” As the archbishop of Buenos Aires, he took pride in helping her hide the family’s Marxist literature from the authorities who were investigating her. According to the author James Carroll, Bergoglio smuggled her communist books, including Marx’s Das Kapital, into a “Jesuit library.”