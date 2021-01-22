Dr. Fauci is “honored” to announce the US is rejoining The WHO

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says we owe the World Health Organization a debt and he’s “honored” we will remain a member of The WHO [the organization that lied to us about the virus].

Watch this video with an expert who explains that they colluded with the CCP, pretending it wasn’t contagious. They actively fought against the world knowing what was going on.

The WHO also praised Xi despite the lies. Then WHO said the CCP was doing a great job. even as COV-19 spread widely throughout the world.

At the same time, the CCP wouldn’t let their people travel within their country but did let them travel worldwide. We also know the virus likely spread after an accident in one of the Wuhan labs. Fauci facilitated funding to the Wuhan labs so they can test more bioweapons.

Fauci is a member of the cabal who caters to corrupt liars like Xi and Tedros.

Watch Lanhee Chen of the Hoover Institute:

