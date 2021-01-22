Trump offers hotel rooms to troops sent to the parking garage gulag

The National Guard all stood at attention as politicians glad-handed them on Inauguration Day. Then a Democrat Rep decided they were a threat and had them moved to garages to sleep on the floor with little heat and inadequate bathroom facilities. Some were able to get hotel rooms.

Former President Trump has now given permission for the troops to stay at Trump Hotel DC if they need to.

This is the difference between demented hack Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

SCOOP: Trump has given permission for the troops to stay at Trump Hotel DC if any of them need, per advisor @OANN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2021

The Rep who is responsible, Bill Keating, is an extremist, and he’s petty. The man is a PC mask-virtue-signaler.

This is the rep who reportedly got the Nat Guard sent to the parking garage because a couple soldiers were not wearing a mask while at a Dunkin Donuts. Keating appears to have a history with this stuff. https://t.co/iBsaYBnvXc — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 22, 2021

Before Keating arranged to have the troops sent to the parking garage gulag, he managed to pose with these dangerous men for a photo op.

Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump press secretary, wrote on Twitter: On Monday, a Democrat congressman said most of the National Guard likely voted for Trump and were, therefore, security threats. Last night, our National Guardsmen were banished to a parking garage. They are HEROES & deserve better than this!!

On Monday, a Democrat congressman said most of the National Guard likely voted for Trump and were therefore security threats. Last night, our National Guardsmen were banished to a parking garage. They are HEROES & deserve better than this!!! ⬇️ https://t.co/koB2MO0ItH — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 22, 2021

