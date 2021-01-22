Large number of US troops move into N. Syria after Iran/Damascus threats

In October 2019, President Trump removed the troops from Northern Syria. He left the Kurds to handle Turkey. The idea is instead of requiring American troops to take care of all the world’s problems, hand it over to the people who live there.

It wasn’t a betrayal of Kurds as the media reported at the time. Trump provided resources and some troops to protect the oil fields and the Kurds are handling the situation on the border with those resources

A large military convoy moved into northern Syria this week.

The report said the U.S. military convoy consisted of a large amount of weapons and logistical equipment, which were transferred to their bases inside the Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor Governorates east of the Euphrates River.

They would add that the U.S. military convoy consisted of over 40 trucks and armored vehicles that were escorted by helicopters until they reached their destinations.

Iran and Damascus Threaten the Kurds

The large convoy entered northern Syria after Damascus demanded an immediate withdrawal. Iran also demanded the US leave.

The Damascus government threatened to defeat Washington’s Kurdish allies by force if they did not submit to the return of state authority.

Iran is also demanding Joe Biden rejoin the awful nuke deal with Iran. As you can see, they’re escalating their aggression, and they are making demands of a very weak president.

