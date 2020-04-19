Turncoat Matt Drudge responds to President Trump’s slam

President Trump sniped at Matt Drudge Saturday, saying people are “dropping off like flies,” from his website. CNN seems caught up by the fact that he didn’t present evidence, but evidence is hardly necessary. President Trump was probably referring to conservatives dropping off. A lot of conservatives have dropped Drudge’s aggregate, but he has the leftists at CNN driving traffic to him.

He picked up a different crowd — leftists and other never Trumpers.

Trump retweeted an attack from a far-right blogger who argued Drudge’s coverage of the coronavirus has been misleading and sensationalistic. “I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others,” Trump commented. “People are dropping like flies!”

I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies! https://t.co/L77SXS2mE8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

THE REPLY

Drudge decided to issue a rare reply.

“The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history,” Drudge said in an email to CNN. “Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances.”

CNN writes that Drudge was a big supporter in 2016 and was even invited to the White House in the early days but someone close to him said he became exasperated with President Trump.

Drudge is a turncoat, and now supports the far-left who want to take away our liberties. He’s a fraud. Some say he has sold the publication to a foreign entity. Who knows, but whatever it is, he is exposed as betraying his alleged beliefs.