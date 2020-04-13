Dr. Fauci launches a strong defense of the president at presser

The media is already insulting the president over today’s presser because he used the opening to defend himself and lash out at critics. President Trump has no rights according to these people. He’s supposed to just sit back as they attack him 24/7.

The part particularly worth mentioning is Dr. Anthony Fauci’s defense of the president.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday sought to end media gossip of a disagreement between the president and himself. He began the briefing explaining the comments he made about social distancing over the weekend.

THE PRESIDENT IMMEDIATELY RESPONDED TO RECOMMENDATIONS

The doctor said he told the president we should do the social distancing and he responded immediately that he would do it.

“The first and only time that I went in and said we should do mitigation strongly, the response was ‘Yes, we’ll do it,’” Fauci told reporters in the White House briefing room on Monday evening.

Fauci was seeking to clarify remarks he made a day before during an interview with CNN when he acknowledged that more lives could have been saved if the federal government had moved forward with social distancing guidelines directing Americans to avoid public places and travel earlier than mid-March.

The remarks followed an inaccurate New York Times report saying that public health officials went to Trump during the third week of February to recommend he issue such guidelines, but the order took another three weeks.

The issue came up in an interview with Jake Tapper. Tapper set him up for those comments.

Fauci said Monday evening that he didn’t know the date he and Deborah Birx went to Trump to make a formal recommendation. He insisted that Trump listened to advice from public health experts.

“We discussed it. Obviously, there would be concern by some that in fact that might have some negative consequences. Nonetheless, the president listened to the recommendation and went to the mitigation,” Fauci told reporters.

WERE YOU COERCED

Fauci said he used a “poor choice of words” in the interview with Tapper when he said there was “pushback” to shutting the country down at the end of February.

Asked by a reporter if he was clarifying his remarks voluntarily, Fauci shot back.

“Everything I do is voluntarily,” Fauci said. “Please, don’t even imply that.”

Tapper is evil and asked the questions in a way that encouraged slip ups, in my humble opinion.

THOUGHTCRIMES

“Obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked if more lives could have been saved if social distancing measures had been implemented earlier than Trump issued them.

Fauci on Monday took issue with the hypothetical nature of the question but stood by his answer that lives could have been saved.

“Yes, obviously, mitigation helps,” Fauci said. “If mitigation works and you initiate it earlier, you will probably have saved more lives. If you initiated it later, you probably would have lost more lives.”

Those hypothetical questions are absurd and only have one purpose, to convict the president of thoughtcrimes.

About the lockdown recommendations, Dr. Fauci stuck to his guns and said it is obvious distancing does result in fewer deaths.

“Obviously, there were people that had a problem with that because of the potential secondary effects,” Fauci said. “Nonetheless, at that time, the president went with health recommendations.”

NY TIMES IS A PATHETIC JOKE

Trump has decried a New York Times report describing him as slow to respond to the outbreak as “fake” and during Monday’s briefing aired a campaign-style clip that highlighted measures he has taken to combat the virus and praise from state’s governors for his response.

“The press has not treated these incredible people who have done such a great job — they haven’t treated them fairly. They’re way off. We were way ahead of schedule,” Trump said. “Everything we did I was criticized because I was too early.”