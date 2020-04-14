South Dakota Governor launches 1st statewide trial of hydroxychloroquine

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced plans to launch a statewide trial Monday to formally test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. The drug is the anti-malaria drug used to treat viruses and auto-immune diseases.

South Dakota is the first state in the nation to implement a trial to test the drug’s effectiveness in treating and preventing COVID-19.

In order to collect data about the potential treatment, doctors in the state have been instructed to prescribe the drug, along with the antibiotic azithromycin, to willing COVID-19 patients who desire to be a part of the trial.

“From Day One, I’ve said we’re going to let the science, facts, and data drive our decision-making in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement, according to Fox News.

She worked with the federal government in preparation and made direct requests for the supply of hydroxychloroquine.

“Today, I’m pleased to report we have received the initial doses we need,” she added.

The media doesn’t like the drug and acts like it’s dispensed by witch doctors since the president dared mention it as hopeful.

Now, South Dakota will attempt to scientifically settle that issue.