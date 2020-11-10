Dr. Fauci Misleads the Nation

Stat News reported that Pfizer and partner BioNTech said Monday that their vaccine against Covid-19 was “strongly effective.”

The companies said individuals who received two injections of the vaccine three weeks apart experienced more than 90% fewer cases of symptomatic Covid-19 than those who received a placebo…”

Then there was this paragraph:

In keeping with guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, the companies will not file for an emergency use authorization to distribute the vaccine until they reach another milestone: when half of the patients in their study have been observed for any safety issues for at least two months following their second dose. Pfizer expects to cross that threshold in the third week of November.

That suggests they all knew the vaccine was effective in October, the original announcement date.

Deep into the story, they write:

Gruber said that Pfizer and BioNTech had decided in late October that they wanted to drop the 32-case interim analysis. At that time, the companies decided to stop having their lab confirm the cases of Covid-19 in the study instead of leaving samples in storage. The FDA was aware of this decision. Discussions between the agency and the companies concluded, and testing began this past Wednesday. When the samples were tested, there were 94 cases of Covid in the trial. The DSMB met on Sunday.

This means that the statistical strength of the result is likely far stronger than was initially expected. It also means that if Pfizer had held to the original plan, the data would likely have been available in October, as its CEO, Albert Bourla, had initially predicted.

Jim DeMint remarked in a tweet, “Wait, the vaccine was known to be successful weeks ago?? Fauci, Biden, media mocked Trump at this time for saying the vaccine was close. The October announcement just happened to be delayed AFTER the election? We need answers from corporate & government officials.”

Dr. Fauci said during an interview on October 28th that we would not have the vaccine, yet he knew we would:

“Somewhere around December, you will start to see companies with enough events” to have a data safety monitoring board look at the details, Fauci said. “Then it’s up to them to recommend that the company can then move forward. By moving forward, they can apply for an emergency use authorization from the FDA,” he said.

“Exactly when the EUA will be granted – could be January, could be later – we don’t know,” Fauci said.

He isn’t saying that now:

TALK OF ‘CASES’ TO MAKE TRUMP LOOK BAD

Also, an interview in July recently surfaced, showing that Dr. Fauci knew in July that over-sensitive tests can pick up “dead nucleotides” rather than a live virus. According to Just the News, Dr. Fauci acknowledged this in an interview with “This Week in Virology.”

PJ Media reports: One of the most frustrating aspects of COVID-19 coverage has been the emphasis on “cases,” reinforced by Dr. Anthony Fauci. In fact, he was wringing his hands about rising “case” numbers on CNN in early October. These numbers are actually positive tests. The New York Times and several experts admitted in late August that up to 90% of positive PCR tests were not indicative of the active illness that could be transmitted to others.

The media, like Fauci, keeps talking cases to make the virus seem as bad as possible.

President Trump promised a vaccine by the year’s end, and he did it. It wouldn’t have happened without him.

Dr. Fauci isn’t clear at all, but he always gets the benefit of the doubt. That’s not the case with Donald Trump. The worst is always read into everything he does.