Biden advisor says distribute our vaccine globally before giving it to grandma

Rahm Emanuel’s brother, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, and the father of the Complete Lives [Death Panel] System, was appointed as an advisor to the Biden coronavirus panel. He wants to give out our taxpayer-funded vaccine globally before giving it to some Americans.

The “Complete Lives System” includes worrisome determinants of who should receive care. The system prioritizes adolescents and persons with “instrumental value,” i.e., individuals with “future usefulness.” That means grandma and grandpa aren’t in the equation. Democrats once said Paul Ryan wanted to push grandma off the cliff, but it has always been their wish.

An announcement from Pfizer and their partners indicates that an effective vaccine for coronavirus is imminent.

DISTRIBUTE IT GLOBALLY

Emanuel wants us to distribute the vaccine globally before giving it to older Americans, which in theory, should include Joe Biden.

Emanuel is the lead author of a paper in Science called “An ethical framework for global vaccine allocation.”

In the paper, he argues that any vaccine developed in this country must be evenly distributed worldwide.

Emanuel and his co-authors wrote that we should follow the Fair Priority Model. In that model, older citizens don’t merit it over younger foreigners.

“Reasonable national partiality does not permit retaining more vaccine than the amount needed to keep the rate of transmission (Rt) below 1 when that vaccine could instead mitigate substantial COVID-19–related harms in other countries that have been unable to keep Rt below 1 through ongoing public-health efforts.”

Emanuel argues that the problem with that approach is that death is not the only form of harm, and prioritizing older people would mean sending a disproportionate share of vaccines to rich countries, where average life expectancies are longer.

Fair Priority Model

The Fair Priority Model, Emanuel, and his co-authors argue, focuses on preventing premature death, preventing the harms caused by school and business closures, and reducing community transmission of the virus in the population in general.

The authors also believe the vaccine’s effect on the “poverty gap” in each country must be considered. The authors claim that countries will not “exaggerate” the pandemic’s severity to receive more vaccines because that would hurt economic activity.

Uh, okay.

Emanuel, an Obamacare architect, wrote a controversial article in 2014,” Why I Hope to Die at 75.” In the article, he argues that people don’t need to live past 75 years of age. He graciously offered to die at 75, and he has about 12 years to go. That’s not soon enough to save grandma.