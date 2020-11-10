Wife of Fox News heir calls Trump an authoritarian [dictator]

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Fox News issued a partisan call of Arizona for Biden on Election night with only 1% of the vote counted. During the counting and currently, Fox has pushed for Biden dishonestly, declaring he is the President-elect, although he isn’t.

The network is moving towards the radical left. Many suggested the wives of the heirs to the Murdoch enterprise might be responsible. One of them is very outspoken in her anti-Trump, pro-Biden support.

Kathryn Murdoch, the wife of an heir to the FOX News regime James Murdock, is a Progressive activist. While James resigned from the board of News Corp, many believe he and his leftist wife do help explain Fox’s leftward tilt during the day. Most of their audience is or were Trump supporters.

Prior to the election, she tweeted, “What will you tell your children or your future self about the part you played in history?” She thinks it’s automatic that a Trump supporter is on the wrong side of history.

Kathryn also tweeted revealing her partisanship after Fox decided Biden won, “We did it!!!!”

She Called Trump a Dictator

In subsequent tweets Saturday, Kathryn Murdoch referenced “Trump’s authoritarian antics” by the communistic VOX, and “Surviving the gravest threat to our system of government since the Civil War.,” by a far-left Protect Democracy minion. She is very extreme.

She also joined Jake Tapper of CNN’s arrogant assertion that Fox is obligated to put country over profits, ignoring the fact that 71 million disagree.

On Friday, Tapper said, “The Murdochs and the people at FOX have an obligation to put their country above their profits. It is very important that people make it very clear – that there is no credible evidence of widespread fraud.”

Will CNN do that, put country over profits? They never have. There is no proof of fraud but there is evidence.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. It appears to me that she rules the roost in that household. Kind of the pot calling the kettle black. It will because of her and her weak husband that Fox will be losing viewers.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.