Wife of Fox News heir calls Trump an authoritarian [dictator]

Fox News issued a partisan call of Arizona for Biden on Election night with only 1% of the vote counted. During the counting and currently, Fox has pushed for Biden dishonestly, declaring he is the President-elect, although he isn’t.
The network is moving towards the radical left. Many suggested the wives of the heirs to the Murdoch enterprise might be responsible. One of them is very outspoken in her anti-Trump, pro-Biden support.
It appears to me that she rules the roost in that household. Kind of the pot calling the kettle black. It will because of her and her weak husband that Fox will be losing viewers.