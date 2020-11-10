Wife of Fox News heir calls Trump an authoritarian [dictator]

Kathryn Murdoch, the wife of an heir to the FOX News regime James Murdock, is a Progressive activist. While James resigned from the board of News Corp, many believe he and his leftist wife do help explain Fox’s leftward tilt during the day. Most of their audience is or were Trump supporters.

Prior to the election, she tweeted, “What will you tell your children or your future self about the part you played in history?” She thinks it’s automatic that a Trump supporter is on the wrong side of history.

What will you tell your children or your future self about the part you played in history? — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 3, 2020

Kathryn also tweeted revealing her partisanship after Fox decided Biden won, “We did it!!!!”

We did it!!!! — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 7, 2020

She Called Trump a Dictator

In subsequent tweets Saturday, Kathryn Murdoch referenced “Trump’s authoritarian antics” by the communistic VOX, and “Surviving the gravest threat to our system of government since the Civil War.,” by a far-left Protect Democracy minion. She is very extreme.

She also joined Jake Tapper of CNN’s arrogant assertion that Fox is obligated to put country over profits, ignoring the fact that 71 million disagree.