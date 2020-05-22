Dr. Fauci now says we have to open or there will be “irreparable damage”

CNBC reports that stay-at-home orders intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus could end up causing “irreparable damage” if imposed for too long, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

“I don’t want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go,” he told CNBC.

He is concerned that people won’t be cautious.

“In general, I think most of the country is doing it in a prudent way,” he said. “There are obviously some situations where people might be jumping over that. I just say please proceed with caution if you’re going to do that.”

Where’s he been??? It’s already too far land too long, and maybe too late. Nearly 40 million people are out of work and our economy is contracting. We also spent trillions of borrowed and reprinted money.

Now he’s in favor but was he last week? He keeps saying he’s “very clear.”

He’s not clear.

Watch:

This is very confusing because just last week he said that the United States could face even more “suffering and death” from the coronavirus if some states rush to reopen businesses too early.

It could also hinder states “on the road to try to get back to an economic recovery,” he testified at a hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on May 12. “It would almost turn the clock back rather than going forward. That is my major concern.”

The left made hay out of it.

.@TrumpWarRoom: Trump should apologize for the suffering and economic disaster his failed response made worse. Fauci agreed last week that failed testing leads to more deaths. Americans know Trump did nothing on testing as he called the crisis a “hoax.”pic.twitter.com/oe5Hyyqyqz https://t.co/plnHuSVrQO — CAP Action (@CAPAction) May 18, 2020

The very next day, he said his remarks were misconstrued:

Wrong again. The very next day, on 4/13, Dr. Fauci said his remarks were being misconstrued. Fauci made clear that “the first and only time” the scientists recommended action to President Trump, the president implemented it without delay. pic.twitter.com/D1e4cRayj7 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 18, 2020