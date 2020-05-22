Kayleigh McEnany torches the press on the 1st Amendment & General Flynn

After Dr. Birx presented some very encouraging information, Kayleigh McEnany noted that the majority of small businesses are reopening and other good news. She also talked about the President donating his salary to HHS to develop new therapies related to COVID-19.

The press secretary also praised the new guidance on houses of worship.

She clarified that the religious guidance protects the 1st Amendment right and there is a clear path for opening. One reporter wanted to know how he is going to override the governors and McEnany said that is a hypothetical.

Ms. McEnany hopes that this Sunday, people can worship and that’s a good thing. We should be happy that they can open, safely, in accordance with detailed guidance.

When they asked her if he supported religious people who defy the rules. She said the President wants to see the houses of worship open, and noted that she’s in a room with people who want to see the houses of worship stay closed.

Ms. McEnany said it is safe to open churches in accordance with guidelines.

The reporters were argumentative but she continually referenced the 1st Amendment and celebrated the President for supporting it.

When the unmasking issues came up, she suggested questions they should be asking. That was an excellent tactic. Here are a few of them:

“Why did the Obama administration use opposition research funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt to surveil members of the Trump campaign.”

“Why was Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn unmasked? Not by the intel community entirely but by Obama’s Chief of Staff, by the former Vice President Joe Biden, by Susan Rice, by the Treasury Secretary?”

She said this was “extraordinary” and you know if political appointees in the Trump administration did this, I can guarantee you I’d have questions in my inbox. But he doesn’t have questions in his inbox.

“Why was Flynn’s identity leaked in a criminal act.” It was a criminal act to leak to the press. Where are the questions from the press?

