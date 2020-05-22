Breaking…President orders Governors to reopen houses of worship now

After thanking Dr. Redfield and the CDC for their work on guidance for religious communities, President Trump issued new guidance for houses of worship. Specifically, he identified churches, mosques, synagogues as ‘essential places that provide essential services.’

He called upon the governors to open houses of worship right now, this weekend. It’s not right that liquor stores and abortion clinics are declared essential, but houses of worship are not, he noted.

It is quite arbitrary.

These are services that hold our society together, President Trump said, adding that many see it as an essential part of life. The faith leaders will make sure their congregations are safe. If governors have questions, they can call him, but they must allow these religious facilities to open right now — this weekend.

If they don’t do it, he will override them.

Watch at the beginning:

Perhaps this will end the reign of terror in a number of states, particularly in New York City and Illinois.

My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020

NAZI BRANDED New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at it again as he targets Jews. Blasio kicked out Jewish people from their synagogue. The synagogue was set up to be 6 feet apart from each other and everybody was wearing masks. Bill de Blasio is evil! pic.twitter.com/QbdSIAGEFM — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) May 21, 2020

THANK YOU Peter Breen! A lawsuit against the governor by Peter and the Thomas More Society on behalf of an Illinois church has reopened the doors to houses of worship throughout the Land of Lincoln. https://t.co/m43Q5HAZfd #PeterBreen #ThomasMoreSociety pic.twitter.com/eiDoWDtWYM — Lori Solyom (@lorisolyom) May 2, 2020