Dr. Fauci praises Trump’s early action, debunks latest lie

During an MSNBC interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci praised President Trump’s actions for his quick response to the virus by cutting off travel from China, and then other nations.

“One of the things we did right was very early cut off travel from China to the United States. Because outside of China, where it originated, the countries in the world that have it are through travel, either directly from China or indirectly from someone who went someplace and then came to that particular country.” Fauci said.

“Our shutting off travel from China and, more recently, travel from Europe, has gone a long way to not seeding very, very intensively the virus in our country. Unfortunately, Italy did not do that. They had an open border, they let people in. And until they really knew they were in trouble, then the cat was out, the horse was out of the barn and that was it.”

Democrats like Joe Biden, ignore scientists and doctors, and continue to suggest that stopping travel from China did nothing, calling it “racist.” Joe’s in lalal land. Let thousands die as long as you can’t be called racist.

NBC News and other media have condemned the President for talking up the drug hydroxychloroquine. If he says anything positive, the media attacks. The media really has nothing to offer. They are nasty leftist activists. If you don’t hate Trump, you can’t be a reporter for these corrupt organizations.

