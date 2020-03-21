Foreign actors are spreading rumors of martial law — false

A top National Guard general on Friday said the rumors of martial law and a nationwide quarantine is false, Fox News reports. Foreign actors are planting the rumors to create panic and chaos.

“I hear unfounded rumors about #NationalGuard troops supporting a nationwide quarantine,” tweeted Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau. “Let me be clear: There has been no such discussion.”

I hear unfounded rumors about #NationalGuard troops supporting a nationwide quarantine. Let me be clear: There has been no such discussion. … For news about the great work the Guard IS doing to support the #Covid_19 response, click the link. #COVID19 https://t.co/JZROM4xfF9 — Gen. Joseph Lengyel (@ChiefNGB) March 20, 2020

Top Pentagon officials said there are no plans to introduce martial law and that National Guard troops are not being called up at the federal level to impose a quarantine.

There are not only text messages, but also social media posts warning of martial law. People are sharing videos of military vehicles in the streets. Rumors were rampant today.

The rumors were planted by foreign actors intent on cultivating panic among Americans, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and his Vice Chairman, Gen. John Hyten, said Friday. Hyten serves on the coronavirus task force headed by Vice President Mike Pence.

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin warned of the foreign actors earlier this evening on social media. She reported, “don’t fall prey to rumors, US defense officials warn.”

Foreign bad actors are trying to sew discord in US by planting online rumors, such as “the federal government is going to impose martial law,” and National Guard will be called up to enforce. Beware of this online trolling, don’t fall prey to rumors, US defense officials warn. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 20, 2020