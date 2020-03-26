Dr. Fauci said WHO Director Tedros was “all over this (virus)”, Uh, No!

Remarkably, on Wednesday the Director General told an audience the “world was slow to react to the coronavirus.”

He is the ONE who downplayed the virus in January. He is the ONE who said it can’t spread from human to human. Tedros later came out and over-compensated with exaggerated numbers of the afflicted.

The man is gaslighting us.

DR. FAUCI SAYS HE’S AN OUTSTANDING PERSON

Dr. Anthony Fauci praised the Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as an “outstanding person,” and said WHO, the World Health Organization, has done very well under his leadership. He has also quoted the Director and China information as fact. He likes to make nice with everyone, but that’s not realistic. We like Dr. Fauci but he is fallible.

He said Tedros was “all over this.”

Uh, no!

Dr. Tedros has been parroting China’s propaganda, including the nonsense about the term “Chinese Virus,” being racist. No one is blaming the Chinese people, we’re blaming the Chinese Communist Party. PC has no place in the middle of a pandemic. China unleashed Holy Hell on the world and we are made to listen to PC madness.

“Tedros (@DrTedros) is really an outstanding person. I’ve known him from the time he was a Minister of Health in #Ethiopia… I think under his leadership, [the WHO] has done very well. He’s been all over this [the #coronavirus outbreak].”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of US NIAID pic.twitter.com/vPycF9dIQH — ካብገዛኹም ኣይትውፅኡ! ኢድኩም ተሓፀቡ! (@meazaG_) March 25, 2020