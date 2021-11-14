Henry Ruggs III faces 50 years in prison for 156 MPH fatal crash

















Former Las Vegas Raiders football player Henry Ruggs III faces 50 years in prison for the death of Tina Tintor. Ruggs was driving his Chevrolet Corvette at 156 miles per hour when he crashed his car into Tintor’s SUV in the early morning hours of November 2nd. His blood alcohol level was 0.16, twice the legal limit. In addition, Ruggs had a loaded gun in his car.



Ruggs was released on $150,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle device, abstain from drinking, and surrender his passport. The star football player was immediately released by the Las Vegas Raiders.



Ruggs has been charged with four felonies. Charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death are related to the death of Tintor. Charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm are related to the serious injuries sustained by his girlfriend in the crash. Ruggs was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence.



When Ruggs appeared at the initial hearing last week, he sat in a wheelchair wearing a neck brace. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson was asked by reporters about the minimum and maximum sentences that Ruggs faces. “The bare minimum would be at least 2 years in prison, up to as much as somewhere in the 50 (years) range,” he said. Wolfson called the charges “non-probationable offences,” adding, “He must get a prison sentence.”



After the hearing, Ruggs’ attorney David Chesnoff said, “Let’s not prejudge, let’s do our work in the courtroom.” Indeed, Chesnoff has his work cut out for him.



Based on motions by attorneys, Presiding Judge Susan Baucum set a hearing for December 8th to determine whether the medical records of Ruggs and his girlfriend Kiari Kilgo-Washington must be turned over to prosecutors. These records are deemed key in determining whether Ruggs should be held accountable for her injuries.



December 16th is the date set a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for Ruggs to stand trial. Presumably, his trial will be held after the first of the year.



Tina Tintor was laid to rest on November 11th. She burned to death in the car after Ruggs’ car crashed into the rear end of her car. Tintor’s dog was also killed in the crash. More than $100,000 have been raised in honor of Tintor. Family members of the 23-year-old woman expressed their gratitude for “the outpouring of love and support” from the community.





Image from: mirror.co.uk

