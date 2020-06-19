Dr. Fauci strikes again! No football this year unless it’s in a bubble

During an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed how football can safely return to action this fall.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble-insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day, it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”

Dr. Fauci also added if there is a second wave of the coronavirus, football may not happen this year.

In response to those comments, NFL’s Chief Medical officer Dr. Allen Sills says the league is “developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem.” Dr. Sills also added the league “will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed.”

Frankly, I no longer care if they ever return because they are going to kneel during the anthem, showing their utter hatred and contempt for the nation.

The longtime bureaucrat director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases lamented the fact that the President hasn’t contacted him in two weeks. So, he continues to go on cable TV to be used for political purposes.

Dr. Wrong told us not to worry about the virus at the end of February and in March, he told young, healthy people to go on cruises. He used charts from a quack in England and bad guessers in Washington State. He made mistakes constantly, but he won’t go away. We have to open our economy up because the loss of lives and livelihoods over not working will outweigh the costs from the virus.

Democrats are using the virus to turn our police into jelly and demonize the President because no low is too low.