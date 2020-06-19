Tulsa mayor slaps last minute curfew on Tulsa for Trump rally! The Democrats are coming!

Supporters can cheer on President Trump, but then they better go home without delay.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, declared a civil emergency Thursday and announced a curfew near the arena where Trump plans to hold a campaign rally on Saturday. People have camped out there for days.

There was no curfew on May 31 to June 1 during the Democrat protests/riots. The police got word that [the Democrats] people from organized groups are coming to cause unrest.

LAST MINUTE CURFEW

Bynum cited recent “civil unrest,” expected “crowds in excess of 100,000” in the vicinity of the rally and opposition protests in his decision to place a federal exclusion zone for a six-block radius near the arena.

“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the city of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” Bynum wrote in the executive order.

The Democrats are coming! The Democrats are coming!

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨 As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety. As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS

The arena is also asking the campaign for a written plan outlining how it will incorporate social distancing and other “health and safety” steps.

The BOK Center, which can hold up to 20,000 and had people lining up outside of it more than two days ahead of the Saturday rally, cited an uptick in coronavirus cases in Tulsa, Okla., as the reason why it requested the plan.

The campaign is providing masks and hand sanitizer to each attendee, and there would be temperature checks at the door. Apparently, they also can’t let too many people into the stadium. It’s not clear if they intended to do so.

That means problems for the Republican convention as well.

.@gtbynum You just sealed a landslide for President @realDonaldTrump in November Leftists destroyed public property, looted and burned buildings but they don’t get a curfew…just Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/8Q5pSLSbjZ — DrJanesDC™️ 4️⃣5️⃣ (@DrJanesDC) June 19, 2020