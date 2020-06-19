Twitter labels a Trump-tweeted joke-ad as “manipulated media”

Democrats won’t allow Trump ads to run or they will use them to hurt the President, and they use the media giants to further their cause. It happens constantly. Twitter used an ad with a joke about CNN to smack a label on it and Facebook claimed his ads were using Nazi symbols.

TWITTER HATES RIGHT-WING JOKES

Twitter labeled an obvious joke-ad as “manipulated media.” It mocked CNN, the fake news network, but that is not allowed.

CNN made quite a stink, ranting about its inaccuracy. Everyone knew it was a joke, but you can’t joke about the fake news network.

Twitter slapped a ‘manipulated media’ label on the President’s tweet of the ad, brilliantly making use of the joke.

This is the actual clip (very funny and clever):

Brilliant work by Team Trump. The media is the enemy. Yet even those on “our side” are DESPERATE for its approval. Keep going @realDonaldTrump you got this. https://t.co/3L2AcAUgUY — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 19, 2020

FB DEMONIZATION OF ADS

Facebook is allowing Trump ads to run but they will also use them to demonize him. The following is a case in point.

Facebook on Thursday said it had taken action against ads run by President Trump’s re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate. The ads, which attacked what the Trump campaign described as “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups,” featured an upside-down triangle.

Antifa sometimes uses an inverted red triangle and the President used it in ads to begin their salvo against Antifa, along with road signs.

Apparently, people were identified in Jewish concentration camps with inverted triangles for political, gay, and so on. Honestly, I never heard of it, just heard about the Jewish Star of David. That apparently means we can never use an inverted triangle on anything. It was used by Nazis eighty years ago. Does it ever time out? Can we use it in 2100 for example?

Meanwhile, it’s the Democrats who want to take away our free speech, our guns, our police, and they are the real Nazis. It’s Democrats who abandoned Jews from de Blasio in New York to Pelosi in D.C.

Campaign Response

The campaign pointed CNN Business to several links to poster, sticker, and magnet websites that sell unofficial merchandise designed by their users that contains the symbol.

In a statement, Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, stated the red triangle is a “symbol used by Antifa.”

Murtaugh added, “We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same, so it’s curious that they would target only this ad.”

“The image is also not included in the Anti-Defamation League’s database of symbols of hate,” he said.

Responding to that defense, the ADL nitpicked, saying its database is not a database of historical Nazi symbols, but of symbols commonly used by modern extremists in the US.

OPINION

The now-far-left Democrats support a senile old man who is buoyed up by far-left advisers who seek to take our freedoms. They want our money through massive redistribution via climate change, single-payer, reparations, and anything else they can conjure up. They plan to continue flooding the country with foreigners who will vote for them and they want our Bill of Rights abolished. But, somehow, it’s Republicans who are Nazis and frauds.