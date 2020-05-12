Dr Fauci testifying now about ‘social distancing,’ Schumer told him to “let it rip”

Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is testifying today for the first time before the Senate Health Committee about the way Trump has responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Until now, we’ve mostly heard from the members of the coronavirus task force through the distorted lens of the White House press conference where the president often prevents them from answering fully, interrupts their response, or even contradicts their fact-based evidence,” Schumer said on Monday.

“This will be one of the first opportunities for Dr. Fauci to tell the American people the unvarnished truth without the president lurking over his shoulder. Dr. Fauci, let it rip,” he added.

SCHUMER SAYS ‘LET IT RIP”

According to the New York Times, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, intends to tell the Senate that Americans would experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up prematurely.”

That’s why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Dr. Anthony Fauci to “let it rip.” He wants the nation closed to business.

Dr. Robert Redfield of the CDC will also be present and he hates President Trump. Also testifying are Admiral Brett Giroir and HHS Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Schumer wants to keep the lockdown going until he gets trillions more for blue states that ran up unsustainable debt with payoffs to their base.

THE CURVE IS FLATTENED

As Schumer and other Democrats, especially the media, push to keep the economy closed, the coronavirus has more than flattened, it is crushed. At the same time, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin warns of “permanent economic damage” if the economy doesn’t open soon, but carefully.

This website Reports Another Big Drop in New Cases of COVID-19:



EVEN NEW YORK IS GREATLY IMPROVED AND FLATTENED THE CURVE

New York is showing great improvement at World of Meters. Another site, Our World in Data, showed the fewest deaths in a day since March.

Scott Gottlieb tweeted, “We always expected to see an uptick in new covid19 cases as states re-opened and the data seems to be indicating that cases are rising in reopened states.”

“Some of these increases are a function of more testing, but some rise in new cases, as states re-open, should also be expected.”

Another indication this virus has been here longer than we knew comes from Ohio. They had it in January, WLWT reports. It turns out that a lot of people were staying home before the government told them to, according to FiveThirtyEight.

John Fund, writing for the National Review says, “Deaths caused by people blocked from needed health care should not be labeled COVID-19 deaths. They are more appropriately tagged “lockdown deaths.”

A horrible 39 percent of deaths are at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. New York Governor Cuomo ordered elderly virus patients into nursing homes where the most vulnerable live. He has just reversed that order.