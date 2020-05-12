Elon Musk opens his factory despite Alameda’s draconian lockdown

Elon Musk is opening his factory in an act of civil disobedience. If officials in Alameda County don’t like it, Musk might move his plant to Texas.

Musk announced, “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me (Twitter).”

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Fremont Police told Yahoo they currently have no plans to make any arrests or issue any citations for what would be a misdemeanor.

REACTIONS COMING IN

Radio host Eric Metaxas said, “This is what principled civil disobedience looks like. And what leadership looks like. Thank you @elonmusk (Twitter).

Franklin Graham said, I don’t know @elonmusk, but I like that he’s standing up for his rights, which are your rights too. He’s been trying to get his CA @Tesla manufacturing plant opened back up & his employees back to work, but bureaucrats want to keep him shut down (Twitter).”

The media wants the country closed indefinitely so they’re not happy. NBC ‘News’ claimed he thinks it’s a game and he’s playing with peoples’ lives. The media wants to wait until there is no one with the virus. However, they don’t care about people with flu or viral pneumonia.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin agrees with Musk.

The Tesla plant, the company’s only U.S. production facility, has been closed since the middle of March due to shelter-in-place orders designed to slow the Covid-19 pandemic. The orders were first imposed by county health officers in several San Francisco Bay Area counties, ahead of Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s move to extend the measures statewide.

ALAMEDA’S NOW LOOKING AT COMPROMISE

Alameda County officials, in a statement, said they were negotiating with Tesla on a plan to reopen the plant. Seems like they don’t want him to move to Texas.

“We continue to move closer to an agreed-upon safety plan for reopening beyond Minimum Basic Operations by working through steps that Tesla has agreed to adopt,” the Alameda County Public Health Department said. “These steps include improving employee health screening procedures and engaging front-line staff on their concerns and feedback regarding safety protocols.”

Texas should jump in and offer him a great deal!

Over the weekend, Tesla filed a lawsuit against county officials arguing the company should be considered essential.

Instead of looking into multi-trillion-dollar ‘relief’ packages, let’s open the government. The curve is flattened and crushed.