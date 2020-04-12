Dr. Fauci told people to go to the mall, movies, the gym on February 29th

Dr. Anthony Fauci was on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper this morning, and he suggested he wanted social distancing but was getting pushback from the Trump administration. He concurred that “obviously” it would have “prevented deaths.” The truth is he was, in fact, downplaying the virus and community spread as late as February 29th.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said Sunday that calls to implement life-saving social distancing measures faced “a lot of pushback” early in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak and it “obviously…could have prevented deaths” had the social distancing been implemented earlier.

“I mean, obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked if social distancing and stay-at-home measures could have prevented deaths had they been put in place in February, instead of mid-March.

“Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those decisions is complicated,” added Fauci, who is a key member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force. “But you’re right, I mean, obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”

Asked why the President didn’t recommend social distancing guidelines until mid-March — about three weeks after the nation’s top health experts recommended they be put in place — Fauci said, “You know, Jake, as I have said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not. But we — it is what it is. We are where we are right now.”

On February 29th, he was asked about people wanting to go to malls, movies, maybe the gym, and the hosts wanted to know what “should we be changing our habits and, if so, how?”

His response was, “Right now, at this moment, there’s no need to change anything you’re doing on a day by day basis. Right now the risk is still low, but this could change. I’ve said that many times even on this program. You’ve got to watch out because although the risk is low now, you don’t need to change anything you’re doing. When you start to see the community spread. This could change and force you to become much more attentive to doing things that would protect you from spread.”

He also said it [the virus] could be a “major outbreak,” but he hoped not, “or it could be something reasonably controlled. At the end of the day, this will ultimately go down.”

So, if you wonder why President Trump didn’t push social distancing until March, this is why. He listened to the doctors, the scientists.

There is also the matter of the WHO director, Dr. Tedros, not declaring coronavirus a pandemic until March 11th.

In addition, Fauci’s charts have been remarkably inaccurate and his predictions have been greatly lacking.

