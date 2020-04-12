Fauci says maybe we can re-open in May as businesses-jobs are destroyed

On Saturday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Fox News audience on ‘Watter’s World,’ that he is “cautiously optimistic” that some social distancing can be eased up next month.

We will have 40 million people out of work, face economic devastation, and he is looking at some social distancing maybe?

Fauci said that though there were some indications the outbreak was “starting to turn the corner,” any reopening of normal life across the country would occur in a “gradual” or “rolling” reentry. Get rid of him and his rolling reentries.

Despite encouraging numbers from hospitalizations and intubations that suggest part of the outbreak had begun to “level off,” Fauci said that “there is always the possibility” for a resurgence in the fall.

Does he expect another lockdown in the fall???

“When you look at the admissions, the hospitalizations, the intensive care, and the need to intubate, that not only has flattened, it’s starting to turn the corner,” Fauci said. So that’s what we’re hopeful [for], and it’s cautious optimism that we are seeing that decrease, and if you look at the patterns of the curves in other countries, once you turn that corner hopefully we’ll see a very sharp decline.”

“If you start and when one starts to relax some of those restrictions, we know that there will be people who will be getting infected. I mean, that is just reality. The critical issue is to be able to in real-time identify, isolate and contact trace. That’s called containment.”

LISTEN TO THE UNELECTED BUREAUCRATS

Meanwhile, there is zero scientific evidence that social distancing works. It’s anecdotal. Sweden and Brazil did not lockdown and only issued advisories for endangered groups, yet their numbers are leveling off. Hello, it’s spring.

Do we have to listen to unelected bureaucrats who don’t seem to consider the devastation to the economy when 40 million people will be out of work?

WHO didn’t declare the coronavirus a pandemic until March 11. The President followed up immediately. Yet, Fauci went on CNN with Jake Tapper and suggested more Americans would be alive if the lockdowns started sooner.

Fauci insisted on the most extreme quarantine which has resulted in depression-era unemployment, with businesses and careers destroyed.

It’s “unfortunate” that peoples’ careers are shattered, he said.

