Dr. Fauci Was “Consumed” with Covering Up the Lab Leak

Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan spoke with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo today. He gave the shocking account of the lab leak lie and the reasons for the lie. As for Dr. Fauci, he was “consumed” by the cover-up. Dr. Fauci repeatedly lied under oath.

The media, Dr. Fauci, and the Left, in general, weren’t afraid of misinformation and disinformation but rather exposure.

January 30, 2020, Dr. Fauci received an email from Dr. Anderson, which said the virus looks engineered and this doesn’t happen in nature. The next day, another doctor says basically the same thing.

A conference call took place that same day with Dr. Fauci, the two doctors who emailed him, and several other doctors. Within three days, every doctor changed their story. [And who can forget the Lancet article.]

The doctors who originally said it looked engineered then said it arose from nature – the mysterious Pangolin theory – followed by $7 million in grants from Fauci’s NIAID to the doctors.

They came cheap – $7 million to lie to the world and protect the people responsible, including the CCP, our greatest enemy. [It was then used to transform countries into totalitarian lockdowns and useless masking.]

The “consumed” and frightened Fauci didn’t want NIAID-funded gain-of-function experiments exposed.

Watch:



The federal government and “medical research itself” were weaponized. Dr. Marty Makary exposed the truth of the lab leak under oath.

“Over & over again…we’ve seen something that’s unforgivable, and that is the the weaponization of medical research itself.”

—@MartyMakary under oath. “Public health officials were intellectually dishonest. They lied to the American people.” Speaking at pic.twitter.com/Z9o2EfSLf3… https://t.co/AFPPm2fZTa — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) March 1, 2023

Dr. Fauci lied. When does Rand Paul get the apology?

“You refuse to answer whether anybody on the vaccine committees gets royalties from the Pharma industry… When we get in charge, we’re gonna change the rules and you will have to divulge where you get your royalties from.” Senator Rand Paul’s warning to Dr. Fauci in September. pic.twitter.com/tbtZgRsTlq — Becker News (@NewsBecker) February 24, 2023

Related