Drag Show in a Historic London Church

By
M Dowling
-
2
26

For the first time, a historic Anglican Church will put on a drag queen performance featuring former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants to “celebrate artistry and ingenuity in every walk of life.”

Transvestism Isn’t Artistry

The 17th-century St James’s Church, Piccadilly in London, which claims to have demonstrated a “pioneering welcome of LGBTQAI+ communities and other marginalized people and groups,” will for the first time in its 340-year history put on a “drag night” dubbed PREACH!

This will be held in the church. Some things don’t belong in a church. It’s a bit Satanic.

“St James’s will welcome drag icons from around the world to perform beneath its ornate gold ceiling, showcasing some of the biggest names in the art of drag, as well as fresh talent,” the church said.

This is part of the WOKE effort to normalize everything, whether it’s porn, drag shows, killing the unborn, or changing children’s gender.

Sexualizing children is part of this.

How’s this for rationalization.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
23 seconds ago

There was a time when a Drag Queen show could only be found on a Seedy Back Street in a place like the New Orleans French Quarter. What are they now doing in Schools, Libraries, and Churches? I don’t remember the Porn Laws being repealed.

At least when I was a patron of Bourbon Street back in the 1970s the Drag Queens had Class! Today Drag Queens are just Deranged Horny Men doing whatever they can for Shock Value. There is no artistry or ingenuity in a modern Drag Queen Show it’s just Vulgar Pornography. The only place I’ve seen a proper Drag Queen show in the last 5 years was the Tiffany Show in Pattaya Thailand.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Words I associate with ‘church’: moral, pure, righteous. virtuous, upright, just, noble, clean, decent, gentle, good, healthy, honest, honorable
Philippians 4:8 “… whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if anything is excellent, and if anything is praiseworthy, think about these things.”

Things I associate with Stan and his followers: lewd, nefarious, shameless, sinful, vicious, vile, wanton, warped, wicked, degenerate, degraded, perverted, twisted, evil, filthy, lascivious, licentious, putrid, rotten, unhealthy, unnatural, villainous.
Romans 1:32 “Even though they know God’s righteous decree that those who do these things are worthy of death, such people not only continue to do them, but also approve of others who continue to commit such sins.”

Sounds like St James’s Church, Piccadilly in London is not standing up for Christ and his teachings, but stands against Christ by speaking and acting as the disciples of Satan

