Drag Show in a Historic London Church

For the first time, a historic Anglican Church will put on a drag queen performance featuring former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants to “celebrate artistry and ingenuity in every walk of life.”
Transvestism Isn’t Artistry
The 17th-century St James’s Church, Piccadilly in London, which claims to have demonstrated a “pioneering welcome of LGBTQAI+ communities and other marginalized people and groups,” will for the first time in its 340-year history put on a “drag night” dubbed PREACH!
This will be held in the church. Some things don’t belong in a church. It’s a bit Satanic.
“St James’s will welcome drag icons from around the world to perform beneath its ornate gold ceiling, showcasing some of the biggest names in the art of drag, as well as fresh talent,” the church said.
This is part of the WOKE effort to normalize everything, whether it’s porn, drag shows, killing the unborn, or changing children’s gender.
Join us this Saturday at 7.30pm for PREACH! A Drag night in a church. Kicking off with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK icons River Medway and Veronica Green, plus much much more. https://t.co/pRW404aBoG pic.twitter.com/jAxjYSOBBm
Sexualizing children is part of this.
Young girl performs at a drag brunch.
She’s holding money and takes tips while patrons toss money on the floor. pic.twitter.com/o6VNRhBZmF
JESSE WATTERS: NOT FOR ALL AGES – KIDS ARE BEING EXPOSED TO EXPLICIT CONTENT – DOES THIS LOOK “FAMILY-FRIENDLY?” – HALF-NAKED MEN DANCE FOR TODDLERS – KIDS ARE SUBJECTED TO SEX AT AN EARLY AGE – BINDER: THE DRAG SHOW MUST GO ON pic.twitter.com/Q7erM6I99m
Anyone pretending that drag shows are not sexual by nature and history, is simply a liar.
And anybody lying about the nature and history of drag shows while trying to normalize them for children. is a groomer. pic.twitter.com/tNmfacfx6V
How’s this for rationalization.
Drag Queen ADMITS he does drag queen story hour to INTRO weird kids to alternative lifestyles
I was bullied as a kid. I NEVER thought about asking my parents to take me to a perverted drag show, cutting my dick off, or pretending I was a female cat with bad wigs? It made me stronger, smarter than my bullies and gave me a wicked sense of humor. Stop acting like this… https://t.co/mB3mWsRN02
This is adult entertainment, only.
Talk about backfiring pic.twitter.com/YdNdrqpiCo
Stop grooming kids. Drag is and always has been ADULT entertainment.
There was a time when a Drag Queen show could only be found on a Seedy Back Street in a place like the New Orleans French Quarter. What are they now doing in Schools, Libraries, and Churches? I don’t remember the Porn Laws being repealed.
At least when I was a patron of Bourbon Street back in the 1970s the Drag Queens had Class! Today Drag Queens are just Deranged Horny Men doing whatever they can for Shock Value. There is no artistry or ingenuity in a modern Drag Queen Show it’s just Vulgar Pornography. The only place I’ve seen a proper Drag Queen show in the last 5 years was the Tiffany Show in Pattaya Thailand.
Words I associate with ‘church’: moral, pure, righteous. virtuous, upright, just, noble, clean, decent, gentle, good, healthy, honest, honorable
Philippians 4:8 “… whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if anything is excellent, and if anything is praiseworthy, think about these things.”
Things I associate with Stan and his followers: lewd, nefarious, shameless, sinful, vicious, vile, wanton, warped, wicked, degenerate, degraded, perverted, twisted, evil, filthy, lascivious, licentious, putrid, rotten, unhealthy, unnatural, villainous.
Romans 1:32 “Even though they know God’s righteous decree that those who do these things are worthy of death, such people not only continue to do them, but also approve of others who continue to commit such sins.”
Sounds like St James’s Church, Piccadilly in London is not standing up for Christ and his teachings, but stands against Christ by speaking and acting as the disciples of Satan