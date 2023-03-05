Drag Show in a Historic London Church

For the first time, a historic Anglican Church will put on a drag queen performance featuring former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants to “celebrate artistry and ingenuity in every walk of life.”

Transvestism Isn’t Artistry

The 17th-century St James’s Church, Piccadilly in London, which claims to have demonstrated a “pioneering welcome of LGBTQAI+ communities and other marginalized people and groups,” will for the first time in its 340-year history put on a “drag night” dubbed PREACH!

This will be held in the church. Some things don’t belong in a church. It’s a bit Satanic.

“St James’s will welcome drag icons from around the world to perform beneath its ornate gold ceiling, showcasing some of the biggest names in the art of drag, as well as fresh talent,” the church said.

This is part of the WOKE effort to normalize everything, whether it’s porn, drag shows, killing the unborn, or changing children’s gender.

Join us this Saturday at 7.30pm for PREACH! A Drag night in a church. Kicking off with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK icons River Medway and Veronica Green, plus much much more. https://t.co/pRW404aBoG pic.twitter.com/jAxjYSOBBm — St James’s Church, Piccadilly (@StJPiccadilly) March 2, 2023

Sexualizing children is part of this.

Young girl performs at a drag brunch. She’s holding money and takes tips while patrons toss money on the floor. pic.twitter.com/o6VNRhBZmF — Dalton (@DaltonReport) March 4, 2023

JESSE WATTERS: NOT FOR ALL AGES – KIDS ARE BEING EXPOSED TO EXPLICIT CONTENT – DOES THIS LOOK “FAMILY-FRIENDLY?” – HALF-NAKED MEN DANCE FOR TODDLERS – KIDS ARE SUBJECTED TO SEX AT AN EARLY AGE – BINDER: THE DRAG SHOW MUST GO ON pic.twitter.com/Q7erM6I99m — Stalin 🇺🇸 (@StalinCruz) March 4, 2023

Anyone pretending that drag shows are not sexual by nature and history, is simply a liar. And anybody lying about the nature and history of drag shows while trying to normalize them for children. is a groomer. pic.twitter.com/tNmfacfx6V — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 4, 2023

How’s this for rationalization.

Drag Queen ADMITS he does drag queen story hour to INTRO weird kids to alternative lifestyles I was bullied as a kid. I NEVER thought about asking my parents to take me to a perverted drag show, cutting my dick off, or pretending I was a female cat with bad wigs? It made me stronger, smarter than my bullies and gave me a wicked sense of humor. Stop acting like this… https://t.co/mB3mWsRN02 — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s 🔨 REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) March 5, 2023 This is adult entertainment, only. Talk about backfiring pic.twitter.com/YdNdrqpiCo — E (@ElijahSchaffer) March 5, 2023

Stop grooming kids. Drag is and always has been ADULT entertainment. — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) March 5, 2023

