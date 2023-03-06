Rep. Steube Thinks the White House Is Hiding the Truth About the Lab Leak

Rep. Steube explains that there’s no confusion or disagreement in the federal government about the source of the COVID-19 virus. It was released from a Chinese lab.
Rep. Steube believes the only reason the White House is pretending the lab leak theory is uncertain has nothing to do with science. The reason is far more nefarious. They are protecting the Bidens, who are compromised. It could be devastating for the Democrat Party, which has gone to the dark side under the leadership of the Bidens and their allies. They’re ruining the party.
Steube also told Newsmax that the CCP did it to help Joe Biden. There is no evidence, but it’s not fantastical, given all we know.
Well at least that makes sense, because them helping Trump sure didn’t make sense.
Strange isn’t it? The racists accused Trump of being racist. The misogynists accused Trump of being a misogynist. Those trying to overthrow our constitutional government accused Trump of inciting rebellion.
And guess what, all those accusers are leading Democrats.
Saul Alinsky lives through his acolytes: Accuse your opponents of your own crimes and anything else that makes them look bad, no matter how innocent they are.