Rep. Steube Thinks the White House Is Hiding the Truth About the Lab Leak

Rep. Steube explains that there’s no confusion or disagreement in the federal government about the source of the COVID-19 virus. It was released from a Chinese lab.

Rep. Steube believes the only reason the White House is pretending the lab leak theory is uncertain has nothing to do with science. The reason is far more nefarious. They are protecting the Bidens, who are compromised. It could be devastating for the Democrat Party, which has gone to the dark side under the leadership of the Bidens and their allies. They’re ruining the party.

Steube also told Newsmax that the CCP did it to help Joe Biden. There is no evidence, but it’s not fantastical, given all we know.

Related