Dr. Fauci won’t weigh in on whether protests should continue

Dr. Fauci said people gathering does cause spread but when asked by Rep. Jordan should the government limit the protests. He wouldn’t answer although he has opined on stopping people from working, playing sports, going to church, and all kinds of things. But he won’t say a word about protests.

Fauci just weighed in on minorities who are more prone to the virus.

Most believe the reason is primarily because of living in tight quarters and having secondary issues like diabetes, obesity, and Sickle Cell Anemia.

WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, the good doctor claimed during a BET interview that it’s the jobs they take which makes them susceptible.

“It’s what I call a double whammy against the minority, but particularly the African American and Latinx community,” Fauci said. “You don’t like to generalize, but as a demographic group, the African American community is more likely to be in a job that does not allow them to stay at home and do teleworking most of the time, they’re in essential jobs. I mean, obviously, there are a lot of African Americans who are not, that could just as easily do that.”

He said they don’t have access to food and healthcare as do whites, which is very debatable, and he suggests concentrating resources in minority communities.

Watch:

Can’t go to church.

Can’t go to work.

Can’t go to school. Even Dr. Fauci says protesting is dangerous. But Democrats encourage people to riot and protest in the streets. pic.twitter.com/78Dyjkt6D6 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 31, 2020