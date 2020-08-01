James Murdoch abruptly resigns from News Corp over editorial content

James Murdoch, the younger son of News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, tendered his immediate resignation to the News Corp Board of Directors on Friday, “due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.” Following the announcement, his older brother Lachlan Murdoch and father Rupert Murdoch released a joint statement thanking him for his “years of service to the company.”

News Corp does not own Fox News. Fox News is owned by the Fox Corporation. Both News Corp and the Fox Corporation are controlled by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. James Murdoch is NOT on the board of the Fox Corporation.

Big news: James Murdoch quits the News Corp Board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content. Earlier this year a spokesman for James Murdoch said he and wife Kathryn were particularly disappointed with climate change denial by News Corp’s Australian outlets. pic.twitter.com/w4UZVI2vae — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) July 31, 2020

While we have been on air James Murdoch has resigned from the board of News Corporation citing "disagreements over editorial content" – is Lachlan Murdoch now heir apparent of the Murdoch empire? The BBC's Joe Lynam has the latest.@JoeBLynam | #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/b1naix6PgX — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 31, 2020