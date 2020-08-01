James Murdoch abruptly resigns from News Corp over editorial content

By
M. Dowling
-
0

James Murdoch, the younger son of News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, tendered his immediate resignation to the News Corp Board of Directors on Friday, “due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.” Following the announcement, his older brother Lachlan Murdoch and father Rupert Murdoch released a joint statement thanking him for his “years of service to the company.”

News Corp does not own Fox News. Fox News is owned by the Fox Corporation. Both News Corp and the Fox Corporation are controlled by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. James Murdoch is NOT on the board of the Fox Corporation.

