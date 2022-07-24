Dr. Fauci’s Retirement Payout Is the Largest Ever in US History

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID and the government’s major medical propagandist, will get the biggest payout in history. Your tax dollars at work. Thank George Bush for the payout and Joe Biden for making him the country’s ruler for two years.

Projections based on his past, current, and future salaries suggest Dr. Anthony Fauci will net the largest federal retirement package in history — an unprecedented golden parachute made possible by career-end salary spiking — when he retires in 2025.

This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced his retirement effective January 2025.

By then, he will have turned 85 years old and served in the federal government for 59 years.

The Defender’s auditors at OpenTheBooks.com crunched Fauci’s cash pension payout as of his anticipated retirement date.

Today, Fauci earns a federal salary of $480,654 per year. However, by 2024, Fauci will likely be making $530,000 in salary — an increase of nearly $200,000 since 2014.

Therefore, we estimate that Fauci’s first-year pension payout will exceed $414,000 — more than the United States president’s salary ($400,000).

Fauci’s massive pay increase dated back to the George W. Bush administration. The Defender – Robert Kennedy’s website – unearthed a 2004 memo outlining a “permanent pay adjustment” for his biodefense work. Think of it as a permanent bonus.

So, Fauci made more than his boss — NIH Director Francis Collins ($203,500); he outearned Collin’s boss, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra ($203,500); and his pay drafted President Joseph R. Biden’s pay too ($400,000).

AND THE MEDIA IS SELLING US ANOTHER TALE

The media claims that Dr. Fauci is bragging that Biden's symptoms are mild because he's double vaxxed and double boostered. However, he probably has the BA.5 variant, which is not responsive in any significant way to the vaccines.

