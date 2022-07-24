Reporters Threatened with Police Action if They Asked Trudeau Questions

By
M Dowling
-
0
4

While in Okanagan for a photo op, reporters were allowed to take pictures and videos but were threatened with police action for daring to shout out a question at the Prime Minister..

As per the Kelowna Daily Courier, “Any shouted queries would result in police-assisted eviction from the various premises, handlers told the media.”

Trudeau stopped at three venues in Okanagan, a Boys and Girls Club, a packinghouse, and a fruit stand. He then went off to his private jet.

Still, while at the Tree Fruits shop, one reporter dared to ask Trudeau a question, which was whether he’d meet with the Premier of BC. Trudeau said he would not.

According to the Counter Signal, he’s protested everywhere he goes.

Threatened with police action for asking questions of his highness. Things are going south for Canadians.


