Reporters Threatened with Police Action if They Asked Trudeau Questions

While in Okanagan for a photo op, reporters were allowed to take pictures and videos but were threatened with police action for daring to shout out a question at the Prime Minister..

As per the Kelowna Daily Courier, “Any shouted queries would result in police-assisted eviction from the various premises, handlers told the media.”

Trudeau stopped at three venues in Okanagan, a Boys and Girls Club, a packinghouse, and a fruit stand. He then went off to his private jet.

Still, while at the Tree Fruits shop, one reporter dared to ask Trudeau a question, which was whether he’d meet with the Premier of BC. Trudeau said he would not.

According to the Counter Signal, he’s protested everywhere he goes.

“You’re a criminal!” Indigenous protesters can be heard yelling at Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau as he commences speech in Kamloops, BC on Monday. pic.twitter.com/0n8iW4I9nO — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) May 24, 2022

PM @JustinTrudeau was just met by Indigenous protestors in Kamloops, BC. “Take your disrespect out of our tribe.”pic.twitter.com/ctEEFkUteC — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) May 24, 2022

Threatened with police action for asking questions of his highness. Things are going south for Canadians.

Related